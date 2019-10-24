The Swiss resort of Stoos will host the alpine skiing events at the 2021 Winter Universiade in Lucerne.

Event organisers had been looking for a new alpine skiing venue after Hoch-Ybrig withdrew from hosting in August.

Located on the eastern shores of Lake Lucerne, Stoos is 743 metres above altitude.

"Stoos is an excellent solution for us," said Lucerne 2021 managing director Urs Hunkeler.

"On the one hand it is an attractive ski resort, and on the other, we can count on a strong and experienced team."

The super-G, giant slalom and alpine combined disciplines will take place on Franz Heinzer piste, named after the local athlete who won three consecutive downhill World Cup titles in 1991, 1992 and 1993.

The parallel mixed team event will be held in the evening on the Maggiweld piste in the immediate vicinity of Stoos village.

Peter Föhn, Schwyz state council member and 2019 Swiss Alpine Skiing Championships President, will head the newly formed Local Organising Committee.

The parallel mixed team alpine skiing event at Lucerne 2021 will be held near the village of Stoos ©FISU

Ueli Pfyl joins as alpine skiing's chief of competition and the local railway company, Stoosbahnen AG, will provide event infrastructure.

"Skiing is at the heart of Swiss Alps experience, and Stoos is no exception," said International University Sports Federation director Milan Augustin.

"It’s an impressive ski resort, led by a team of experienced professionals who know how to put on a top-notch event.

"The student-athletes competing at the 30th Winter Universiades will do so on the highest-quality venues.

"The Franz Heinzer piste and Maggiweld competition slope in Stoos certainly live up to the international level of the Winter Universiade."

All seven venues have now been confirmed for Lucerne 2021, taking place from January 21 to 31.