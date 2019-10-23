World junior skeleton champion Felix Keisinger has been nominated for an award in his native Germany.

Keisinger is one of five athletes in the running for the Junior Athlete of the Year prize, awarded by the Deutsche Sporthilfe - the German Sports Aid Foundation.

The 22-year-old won the men's skeleton event at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Junior World Championships in Königssee in February.

Keisinger also clinched the overall title on the IBSF Intercontinental Cup circuit, the level below the top-tier World Cup, in 2018 and finished fifth on his World Cup debut.

The skeleton racer is up against four other German junior stars for the award.

World junior Nordic combined gold medallist Julian Schmid is among the other nominees ©Getty Images

Alexandra Foster, a junior world champion in rowing, and Julian Schmid, who won two gold medals and a silver in Nordic combined events at this year's Nordic Junior and under-23 World Ski Championships, have also been nominated.

They are joined on the shortlist by snowboard cross competitor Jana Fischer and world junior speed skating gold medallist Lukas Mann.

Voting is open to the public until October 26, the date when the winner will be announced.