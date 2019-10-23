The Italian resort of Carezza will provide a more eco-conscious environment for the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard Alpine World Cup season in December.

The venue has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site for many years and features a snow-making system capable of covering the entire ski area to a workable depth in just 80 hours once temperatures drop to -10 degrees.

Carezza, in the Dolomites, will host parallel giant slalom action on December 19 and organisers claim the snow system is "the largest, most modern and environmentally friendly in South Tyrol".

An ideal slope situation and careful maintenance of the area can ensure suitable snow conditions through to March or early April.

An automatic system ensures the snow cannons can be more efficient and consume less energy, with 200 snow cannons spread around 40 kilometres of black, red and blue slopes, terrain park and three children's ski parks.

Carezza also make use of digital communications to reduce paper waste, offer reusable tableware and switch lifts off when there are reduced numbers on site.

Italian Nadya Ochner won gold at Carezza in the 2018 FIS Snowboard Alpine World Cup opener ©Getty Images

"The organisation is perfect and we don't want to change anything," said FIS Snowboard assistant race director Peter Krogell after meeting the local organising team at Carezza Ski Consortium.

"And because Carezza is a location with an optimal snow-making system, we would like to export the 'green' project of Carezza to our other venues around the world."

Organising Committee President Andreas Obkircher added: "We are defining the last details with the FIS, our partnership is long-lasting and they know how we work.

"The race is scheduled a week later than usual and we are proud of our 'green' initiative.

"We also want to highlight the collaboration with Red Bull on Saturday and Sunday, something new this year."

The Opening Ceremony of the FIS Snowboard parallel giant slalom World Cup Carezza is scheduled for December 18.

Qualification action begins the following morning with finals scheduled for the afternoon.