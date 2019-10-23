The World Curling Federation (WCF) has been recognised as one of the top 10 annual industry-leading digital media outlets for winter sports in China.

The Winter Sports TOPS Award was presented in Beijing and follows the launch of WCF's Weibo channel in August.

Since the channel's launch, the federation has generated 10,000 followers and received recognition from key influencers, while the award also recognised WCF for its combination of informative curling content and specially designed posts, which integrated Chinese traditions.

The Weibo channel was launched to increase the online presence of curling in China and educate people on the sport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

It was developed in collaboration with iX.co and All Star Partner.

"This award proves that there is an increasing demand in China for curling content," said WCF President Kate Caithness.

"We hope to continue growing awareness for our sport over the next two-and-a-half years, in the build-up to the Games in 2022."

🎉 We're humbled to have been recognised for our work promoting #curling 🥌 in China through Sina Weibo.



🙏 Thanks to those who have engaged with the channel. Also, to our partners @ThisIsiXco & All Star Partner - we couldn't have done it without you. pic.twitter.com/pQkkkMraav — World Curling (@worldcurling) October 21, 2019

More than 5,000 fans were generated within 30 hours of the channel's launch as initial content reached an estimated audience of almost six million people.

Head of media at WCF Cameron MacAllister added: "We're delighted to be recognised for our efforts bringing exciting and educational curling content to an audience we previously didn't have access to.

"We look forward to continuing the channel's growth.

"Also, to see what impact the account has on Chinese curling in the future."

The Winter Sports TOPS Awards are the most professional and prestigious awards in China's winter sports industry and winners are selected through winter sport venues, clubs focused on winter sports and industry leading digital media organisations.

Leading digital media agencies, including Xinhua News Agency and China News Service, make up the judging panel.