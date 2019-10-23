Athletes in the 2021 Women's and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cups will receive equal participation fees to their male counterparts at the World Cup.

It will be the first time that wheelchair athletes and women will receive participation fees, with figures increasing by 125 per cent compared to what was on offer at the men's tournament in 2017.

Prize money will also be awarded at the Women's and Wheelchair World Cups for the first time.

"Our Board have worked hard with colleagues at the International Rugby League (IRL) and the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) to secure this positive and ground-breaking decision and we're delighted with the outcome," said Jon Dutton, chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021).

"One of our core values as a tournament is inclusivity and we believe that our revised agreements showcase our determination to ensure we celebrate this in 2021."

There will be a revised participation agreement for all competing nations that considers player welfare, codes of conduct and commercial fulfilments.

All three Rugby League World Cup tournaments will be held across England ©RLWC2021

RLWC2021 have also promised to continue to work with the IRL and player associations to ensure there is a minimum payment for all players competing in the tournament.

"Once again international rugby league has shown itself to be progressive and relentless in its aspiration to embrace true inclusivity," said Nigel Wood, IRL chief executive.

"These announcements are a tribute to the journey the women's and wheelchair games have made over the past decade.

"Both of these disciplines of our sport have the chance to establish rugby league as market leaders in their particular fields."

The Men's RLWC2021 will take place from October 23 to November 27 in two years in England, featuring 16 teams.

The eight-team women's tournament is scheduled for November 13 to 27, with the wheelchair event running alongside both competitions.