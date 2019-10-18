Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani has invited Greek athletes to train and prepare at the Aspire Zone in Doha.

It means they will be able to use the facilities at Aspetar, the state-of-the-art specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital on the complex.

The invitation came as he met Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos during the Association of National Olympic Committees General assembly.

In return the Qataris are to take part in the "Kids Athletics" initiative programme run by the HOC which gives youngsters the opportunity to try their hand at sport in the historic Panathinaiko stadium in Athens.

They will learn about the first Olympic Games of the modern era which were held in the stadium back in 1896.

The pair also signed agreements paving the way for further initiatives between the two National Olympic Committees.

Sheikh Joaan was also invited by Capralos to attend the Lighting and Handover ceremonies of the Olympic Flame for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.