Swiss company Le Gruyère has launched a cheese challenge for the upcoming season of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup.

The challenge will reward athletes that collect the most podium spots during World Cups events supported by Le Gruyère.

When an athlete finishes on the podium, they will receive a piece of Le Gruyère cheese and be entered into the official cheese challenge ranking.

At relay competitions, each team member will receive a piece of cheese which counts individually for them.

The amount of won pieces of cheese will be counted virtually and the current standings published by FIS each week.

📣ANNOUNCEMENT!

We are super excited to announce the launch of the "Le Gruyère AOP Cheese Challenge" season 2019/20 🙌



Learn more about the Cheese Challenge on https://t.co/9lRxngztFN and stay tuned for updates every Monday at 5pm!#gruyereaop #saygruyere #fiscrosscountry pic.twitter.com/zNq73W3N6G — FIS Cross-Country (@FISCrossCountry) October 14, 2019

Nordic World Cup events in Ruka and Davos are supported by Le Gruyère, as are Tour de Ski competitions in Lenzerheide, Toblach and Val di Fiemme, Oberstdorf and Falun.

Next year, Le Gruyère will be present at Tour de Ski events in Östersund, Åre, Storlien-Meraker and Trondheim, Lahti, Québec and Canmore.

The winner of the cheese challenge will win a three-day trip for two to La Maison du Gruyère in Switzerland, with second and third place receiving an all-inclusive fondue set.

The Finnish Ski Association recently signed a three-year agreement with Le Gruyère for the upcoming FIS Nordic Skiing World Cups in Finland.