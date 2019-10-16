Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist Veronika Vadovičová came out on top in the women's 10 metres air rifle standing SH1 event, as action continued at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Sydney.

The 36-year-old Slovakian managed a total of 248.7 points at the Sydney International Shooting Centre, a venue purpose-built for the 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik was the silver medallist with 247.1 points, while China's Zhang Cuiping took the bronze on 225.3.

In the equivalent men's event, China's Dong Chao prevailed with 245.6 points.

Ukraine's Andrii Doroshenko finished second with 245.1 points, while China’s Tian Fugang came third with 223.7.

The event continues tomorrow.

Medals are due to be won in the mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 and SH2 events.

They will also be handed out in the mixed 10m air rifle standing SH-VI and women's 10m air pistol SH1 competitions.