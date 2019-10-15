The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has published the Global Tennis Report 2019, giving a fresh view of the sport's landscape.

Data was collected from 195 nations, examining the game at national, regional and global levels.

It was the largest survey of worldwide tennis participation and performance ever undertaken in the sport.

Key findings included that there is a global tennis playing population of 87 million people - with 47 per cent of players female.

There are over 71,000 tennis clubs, 489,000 courts and 164,000 coaches around the world.

Rankings and tournament data from the ITF database have also been used to produce an accurate and bespoke report for each nation of junior and professional performance during 2017, establishing a nation's record in professional playing base and depth, representation in grand slams and junior to professional conversion.

Introducing the ITF Global Tennis Report 2019



The report is the culmination of 2 years of work involving 195 National Associations to compile our largest survey of worldwide tennis participation



The 2019 report will serve as a benchmark enabling the ITF to measure the impact of investment in growing and retaining participation in the sport.

It will also support the targeting of future investment in line with the priorities of the ITF2024 strategy, growing tennis where it is most needed and ensuring the long-term growth and sustainability of tennis for future generations.

Member nations are also provided with valuable data to devise strategies to increase participation and develop talent.

ITF President David Haggerty said: "This report is unique in its scale and findings, and the start of a new journey that we are embarking on with our member nations to learn more about the tennis landscape than we ever have before."

ITF executive director of tennis development Luca Santilli added: "For the first time we are able to present a complete picture of the worldwide tennis landscape that will help guide our decision making, our investment approach and ultimately grow participation around the world."