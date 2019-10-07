John Shea has been elected chairman of the Curling Canada Board of Governors for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

Shea was chosen for the position at the Curling Canada Congress and Annual General Meeting in Kanata in Ontario and steps in to a role vacated by outgoing chair Maureen Miller.

Chana Martineau, Mitch Minken and Cathy Dalziel were elected to the Board during the meeting.

They replace Resby Coutts, Miller and Brad Gibb.

Coutts was chairperson of the Board in the 2017-2018 campaign and Miller held the position last season, while Gibb resigned.

Martineau and Minken will serve four-year terms, while Dalziel assumes the board position vacated by Gibb, which had two years left.

Maureen Miller replaced John Shea as chairperson of the Curling Canada Board of Governors ©Curling Canada

Curling Canada also launched a new initiative at the meeting, enabling those with a "resumé of national and international accomplishments" to serve as consultants for the national teams.

The high-performance consultants must have won a Scotties, Brier, Canada Cup, Olympic trials or three Grand Slam events and should have previously "demonstrated interest" in working with Curling Canada's top-level squads.

"We are blessed to have a wealth of curling experience in Canada, and I know there’s a genuine desire for our accomplished athletes to be able to pass on their wisdom to this current generation of athletes," said Curling Canada director of high performance Gerry Peckham.

"We want a comprehensive support team in place for our athletes, and that means being able to access competitive wisdom from those who’ve gone down those high-performance paths in the past, and have so much to offer to today’s teams."