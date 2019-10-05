World number one Ali Farag leads the entries for next month's Professional Squash Association Men's World Championship in Doha.

The Egyptian will bid to defend his 2018 title, won in a gripping final against compatriot Tarek Momen 11-5, 11-13, 13-11, 11-3, which actually took place in February and March earlier this year.

Farag is one of three world champions to feature in the entry list for the Championship, set to be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Qatar's capital from November 8 to 15.

Mohamed ElShorbagy and Karim Abdel Gawad, lso both from Egypt, won the 2017 and 2016 World Championship titles and features as the second and fourth seeds in Doha.

The quartet will be hotly-tipped to dominate the tournament featuring the world's top 64 players.

ElShorbagy was a winner at last week's Oracle NetSuite Open in San Francisco as he closed the gap on Farag at the top of the world rankings.

Mohamed ElShorbagy is one of four Egyptians expected to feature in the final stages of next month's Professional Squash Association Men's World Championship at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha ©PSA

A prize fund of $335,000 (£271,500/€305,100) is on offer with 24 nations represented in the draw.

The winners will also qualify for the end of season PSA World Tour Finals.

New Zealand's Paul Coll is a main danger to the Egyptian quartet after climbing to world number five last week.

Simon Rösner from Germany, Diego Elias of Peru and Colombian Miguel Angel Rodriguez will all aim to become the first non-Egyptian World Championship winner since Frenchman Gregory Gaultier in 2015.

Three Qatari men will represent the host nation in the draw with the country's number one player Abdulla Mohd Al Tamimi being joined by wildcards Syed Azlan Amjad and Hamad Al-Amri.