A new official app for the first Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games, due to start here next week, is now available.

It has been launched in collaboration with the Lausanne-based Bornan Sports Technology, the official technological services and digital data provider for the Games.

It is designed to enhance fan experience and keep them up-to-date on the latest scores from the inaugural event, ANOC claimed.

The app, which can be downloaded on Google Play and the Apple Store, focuses on providing fans with access to real-time information for the event, taking place between October 12 and 16.

The new app for the ANOC World Beach Games is available on Google and Apple ©Google Play

It is designed to be user-friendly and the personalised app features on-demand information regarding every aspect of the Games, including results, information on athletes, teams and National Olympic Committees (NOCs), the event calendar, medal standings and more.

"Our goal from the beginning has been to connect NOCs and fans around the world with new athletes, new International Federations and new, exciting beach, water and action sports," ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said.

"The official app will play a very important role in ensuring that fans all over the world can stay up-to-date with the latest results from these sports and stay engaged in the Games.

"With just over a week to go, we cannot wait for the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 to begin and look forward to hosting more than 1,200 athletes from nearly 100 NOCs."