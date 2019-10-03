Altenberg and Dresden in Germany will host the first joint World Cup event between the International Ski Federation (FIS) and World Para Nordic Skiing in January next year, it has been announced.

With the FIS Cross-Country World Cup due to take place in Dresden on January 11and 12, the World Para Nordic Skiing event is scheduled to run from January 11 until 19.

The Para cross-country sprint races will take place at the original FIS World Cup track in front of Dresden's skyline, while the Para cross-country and Para biathlon race will be held at Altenberg's Sparkassen-Arena, around 50 kilometres south of Dresden.

It is expected that around 300 athletes and staff are set to be part of the Altenberg and Dresden 2020 World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup.

"We are excited to share thrilling news with our Para sport community as the World Cup in Dresden marks the first time that FIS and World Para Nordic Skiing have a joint event," said World Para Nordic Skiing head Dimitrije Lazarovski.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the public to see the amazing performances of some of the world’s best Para skiers and for our athletes to be part of such an important competition."

The Para cross-country sprint races will take place on a track in front of the Dresden skyline ©Getty Images

Lazarovski added: "It has always been our intention to offer athletes the best conditions to fulfil their potential and to do so in an inclusive environment.

"I would like to thank the Organising Committee and their partners for making history.

"I would also like to thank FIS for being such an important ally in the development of our sport."

Local Organising Committee chairman Thomas Stantke also welcomed the news.

"The hosting of a World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup in Dresden and Altenberg completes our concept of a sustainable event with positive effects for local economy and tourism," he said.

"For the people in Saxony, a Para sport World Cup is an exciting experience that shows what people with disabilities can achieve.

"We look forward to an intensive preparation and a great cooperation with Altenberg."