Berlin will host the third stage of the 2020 Archery World Cup in June, with the event doubling up as a last chance for competitors to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With the calendar for next year's season revealed, Berlin will welcome the World Cup from June 21 to 28.

Alongside the traditional finals field, an Olympic qualification arena will be built at Maifeld for the critical matches in the last stages of the road to Tokyo 2020.

Seasons that run in the same year as an Olympic Games are traditionally shortened from four to three stages.

Guatemala City will welcome the first stage from April 20 to 26, taking over from the Colombian city of Medellin as the Americas stop on the tour.

Shanghai will then hold the second stage, as it did so this season, from May 4 to 10.

Shanghai will be host to the second stage of the 2020 Archery World Cup ©Getty Images

The final is scheduled from September 26 and 27 but the host city is yet to be announced.

"Our sport has changed significantly over the last 15 years and the Hyundai Archery World Cup is now integral to the international calendar," said World Archery president Ugur Erdener.

"The circuit is an established and successful product for athletes, fans and broadcasters.

“"n the build-up to Tokyo 2020, these events in Guatemala, Shanghai and Berlin will be the clearest barometer of performance and the brightest spotlight for the archers that will compete at the Olympic Games."

Brady Ellison of the United States, Kang Chae Young of South Korea, Dutch archer Mike Schloesser and Colombian Sara Lopez enter next season as the reigning Archery World Cup champions, having triumphed at the final in Moscow last month.