Panam Sports President Neven Ilic praised the Colombian city of Cali during his first visit to the host city of the inaugural Junior Pan American Games in 2021.

Ilic's comments came on the first day of his 72-hour visit to Cali, during which he toured venues alongside the Panam Sports Coordination Commission and Cali 2021 Organising Committee.

A press conference was then held at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.

"The truth is that it is an honor for me to be in Cali for the first time," Ilic said.

"I have toured the facilities and they meet all the conditions.

"Of course you have to beautify them a bit as well as their surroundings and paint a little, but this city is the perfect place to host these Games.

"With the joy and warmth of the people and their experience in hosting sporting events, we are confident that Cali will have successful Junior Pan American Games."

Neven Ilic visited a number of venues in Cali set to be used for the first 2021 Junior Pan American Games ©Panam Games

Governor of Valle del Cauca, Dilian Francisca Toro, was also present at the press conference.

"In 2021, the Junior Pan American Games will be held but at the same time we will be celebrating 50 years since the Pan American Games were held in Cali and that fills us with satisfaction," she said.

"We are very happy with this visit from Panam Sports, and very grateful to them for choosing us, and we are sure that they will fall in love with the Valle del Cauca."

On the second day of his visit, Ilic travelled to Quibdo to inaugurate a multi-court sports facility that was financed through contributions from Panam Sports, the Olympamerica Program and the International Development Bank.

He is due to meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque before leaving Cali.

The first edition of the Junior Pan American Games is expected to be held from June 2 to 13 2021.