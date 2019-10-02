The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has appointed Japanese travel agents KNT-CT Holdings as its authorised ticket reseller (ATR) for Tokyo 2020.

KNT-CT Holdings, the second largest travel agent in the country, will exclusively sell tickets for next year's Olympic Games for Fijian residents.

FASANOC has encouraged those interested in attending the Games in the Japanese capital to apply through its ticket lottery by October 16.

Packages have been made available for rugby sevens, as well as for the Opening Ceremony and selected events, and the Closing Ceremony alongside selected events.

Rugby sevens is expected to be a hot ticket for Fijians keen to attend Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Rugby sevens is likely to be the most popular ticket in Fiji after the country won the gold medal when the sport made its OIympic debut at Rio 2016.

The men's competition at Tokyo 2020 is set to run from July 27 to 29, with the women's event following from 30 July to August 1.

FASANOC said packages and tickets will only be confirmed once payment has been taken.

Tickets for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games are currently only available to Japanese residents.

The sales process for ATRs began in July and the launch date varies depending on the country.