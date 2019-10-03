Hosts Australia have selected three taekwondo athletes for this month's International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) Global Games in Brisbane.

Chae Yon Seo from Queensland, Jack Arrah from Western Australia and Damon Vasterink from Victoria were all selected by Australian Taekwondo.

They were presented with their national uniforms and belts at the National Championships, although Vasterink was unable to attend.

His equipment was collected on his behalf by Master Russell Wood.

Brisbane will host the INAS Global Games this month ©Getty Images

"With the taekwondo community we congratulate Chae Yon, Jack and Damon and wish them success at the INAS Global Games," Australian Taekwondo said in a statement.

The Games are due to take place between October 12 and 19.

Around 1,000 athletes will compete in 10 sports - athletics, basketball, cricket, cycling, futsal, rowing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and tennis.