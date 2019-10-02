The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) has signed cooperation deals with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in Guinea and Bahrain.

COE President Alejandro Blanco penned an agreement with Guinean National Olympic and Sports Committee counterpart Manuel Sabino Asumu at the organisation's headquarters in Madrid.

The deal will lead to the "implementation of initiatives aimed at the development of Olympism in both countries", according to COE.

It was the result of an agreement reached by Blanco during a visit to Malabo last July, where he met with the Sports Minister Clemente Engonga and Presidents of the country's various sports federations.

The Spanish Olympic Committee claimed the new cooperation deal with the Bahrain Olympic Committee was a further step in the relationship between the two bodies ©COE

COE has also reached a separate deal with the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), which aims to "develop and expand" Olympic values in the two nations.

Blanco and BOC President Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa signed the agreement.

COE claim the partnership "represents a further step in the relationship between the two Olympic Committees".

It forms part of COE's attempt to strengthen ties with other NOCs in the Olympic Movement.