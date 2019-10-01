Officials from Organising Committees for International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cups in Nordic disciplines have met in Austria to discuss the upcoming season.

The meeting in Seeboden attracted around 80 participants, who received updates from the FIS and heard presentations on different aspects of organisation in each of their events.

It was attended by representatives from cross-country, Nordic combined and ski jumping World Cup Organising Committees.

Topics included "green" events, using the Alpine Ski World Championships as an example at how environmentally friendly initiatives can be implemented at the competitions.

Green initiatives used at this year's Alpine Ski World Championships were discussed ©Getty Images

Snow production was also a headline item, along with data protection and digital platforms for each Organising Committee.

FIS also provided discipline-specific updates to attendees and informed them of general news from the worldwide body.

Wisla in Poland will host the first World Cup in a Nordic skiing discipline of the season when it stages a ski jumping event from November 22 to 24.