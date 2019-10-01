The beach tennis line-up for the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Doha this month has been announced.

Sixteen pairs will compete in both the men's and women's competitions in Qatar, with the entry list announced by ANOC and the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Eleven pairs qualified via direct acceptance, with four pairs reaching the Games through regional representation.

One wildcard pair has also been selected for both the men's and women's tournaments, with 14 countries featuring in all.

The men's event is led by Italy's reigning world champions Alessandro Calbucci and Michele Cappelletti, who claimed their fourth global crown on home sand in Terracina in June.

They beat Italy's Tommaso Giovannini and Russia's Nikita Burmakin in the final, who will both also play in Doha but must compete this time with partners from their countries.

Giovannini joins forces with Luca Cramarossa while Burmakin will play alongside Sergey Kuptsov.

Rafaella Miiller, one half of this year's women's world champions, will play in Doha alongside Brazilian team mate Joana Cortez.

She won the world title in Terracina with Germany's Maraike Biglmaier who is not on the start-list in Qatar.

Italy's beaten finalists, Sofia Cimatti and Giulia Gasparri, are able to team-up for the Beach Games.

A mixed doubles event will also take place in Doha, with the pairs still to confirmed.

Hosts Qatar will definitely be involved, despite not entering the men's and women's events, as part of legacy plans for beach tennis in the region.

Brazil's world champion Rafaella Miiller, right, will play with a different partner ©ITF

Haider Farman, World Beach Games technical director, said: "It is fantastic to see that the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 will feature some of the world's top beach tennis stars from 14 different countries.

"Beach tennis is one of 13 exciting and dynamic sports on the Games programme and we have no doubt it will deliver thrilling matches for fans in Qatar and around the world."

More than 1,200 athletes are expected in Qatar, with action split between the Katara and Al Gharafa venues between October 12 and 16.

The Games include a total of 14 disciplines in 13 sports.

Farivar Tanhai, the ITF beach tennis manager, said: "The ITF is thrilled that beach tennis will feature at the first edition of the ANOC World Beach Games, and we congratulate the players who will compete for the honour of becoming the first ever World Beach Games champions."

The full list of players is as follows:

MEN:

Pair

Nation

Combined ranking (24/06/19)

Status

Michele Cappelletti/Alessandro Calbucci

ITA

7

Direct Acceptance

Tommaso Giovannini/Luca Cramarossa

ITA

8

Direct Acceptance

Vinicius Font/Andre Ricardo Baran

BRA

27

Direct Acceptance

Marcus Vinicius Ferreira/Thales Oliveira Santos

BRA

31

Direct Acceptance

Mathieu Guegano/Theo Irigaray

FRA

38

Direct Acceptance

Antonio Ramos-Viera/Gerard Rodriguez

ESP

43

Direct Acceptance

Nikita Burmakin/Sergey Kuptsov

RUS

44

Direct Acceptance

Nicolas Gianotti/Guillaume Leruste

FRA

58

Direct Acceptance

Ramon Guedez/Ali Colmenares

VEN

64

Direct Acceptance

Aksel Samardzic/Sander Castro

ARU

77

Direct Acceptance

Nikolai Gurev/Ivan Syrov

RUS

87

Direct Acceptance

Satoshi Goda/Naoki Yamamoto

JPN

105

Regional Representation

Pedro Maio/Henrique Freitas

POR

114

Reallocation Place*

Javier Mendez/Vladimir Helmut

PUR

128

Reallocation Place*

Maksimilians Niklass Andersons/Nikita Ribakovs

LAT

131

Reallocation Place*

Mark Bonfigli/Carlos Rivera

USA

176

Wild Card







WOMEN: