Japan claimed a three-point victory over China to clinch their fourth consecutive International Basketball Federation Women's Asia Cup title in Bangalore.

The three-time defending champions edged out China 71-68 at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium to maintain their dominance of the continental tournament.

China's Shao Ting had an opportunity to level late on but her three-pointer hit the front rim and bounced back into play as time expired.

Nako Motohashi starred for the Japanese side as she scored a tournament-high 24 points to spearhead her side to glory.

Shao was the top performer for China with 18 points but her efforts were not enough for her side to dethrone the Japanese team.

Japan have now won the competition on five occasions having triumphed in 1970, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

They have some way to go if they are to eclipse South Korea, who have 12 Women's Asia Cup titles.

Australia comfortably beat South Korea 98-62 to secure the bronze medal.

Rebecca Allen scored 20 points to help her team to a podium finish.