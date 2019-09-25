Sebastian Coe has been unanimously re-elected for a second term as President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), with 203 votes.

The 62-year-old Briton was standing unopposed for a second term having been elected four years ago to replace Lamine Diack.

His re-election two days before the start of this year's IAAF World Championships in Qatar's capital on Friday (September 27) came after the Congress had voted 164 to 30 to back the decision to extend a suspension on Russia competing under its own flag following evidence of state-supported doping.

Like Coe's unopposed selection, the Russian decision was not a surprise with the IAAF having announced on Monday (September 23) that Russia will miss the World Championships for the second time in succession due to a doping scandal.

Russia were originally banned in November 2015, shortly after Coe's election in Beijing, and this has since been extended 11 times.

"This was not an easy journey," Coe told delegates following his re-election.

"The first four years have been the time of change, the next will be a time of building."

More follows