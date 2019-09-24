Tokyo 2020 has revealed the beds athletes will sleep in at next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In all, 18,000 beds will be required at the Olympic Village, with 8,000 at the Paralympic Village.

They will be provided by Airweave, an official Tokyo 2020 partner company, and include blue and white duvets featuring a square pattern and the Games logos.

The designs for Olympians and Paralympians are slightly different.

All of the beds will be made from "high resistance lightweight cardboard", while the mattresses have been specifically designed to improve sleeping, organisers claim.

"The design of the mattress leverages the latest innovations in bed surface technology," Tokyo 2020 said today.

"It comprises three distinct sections supporting the upper, middle and lower body, and the hardness of each section can be customised to suit each athlete's body shape.

The Paralympic duvet design is slightly different ©Tokyo 2020

"The pillows have an indentation in the centre, providing good support for the neck and head regardless of whether athletes are sleeping on their backs or sides.

"All of the bed frames will be made from high-resistance cardboard, able to support weights of up to 200 kilograms.

"They will be recycled into paper products after the Games, with the mattress components recycled into new plastic products.

"This will be the first time in Olympic and Paralympic history that all beds and bedding are made almost entirely from renewable materials."