By Daniel Etchells in Pattaya
IWF World Championships: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 8 hours ago: Day seven of medal action concludes
- 8 hours ago: Rim eases to women's 76kg total gold medal but misses out on clean and jerk title to Zhang
- 9 hours ago: Rim secures women's 76kg snatch gold medal before breaking own world record
- 11 hours ago: Tian beats Elbakh to men's 96kg clean and jerk and total gold medals
- 11 hours ago: Georgia's Pliesnoi claims men's 96kg snatch gold medal after Rivas Mosquera fails with final attempt
- 14 hours ago: Arias Mosquera tops men's 96kg B session standings as Kozevnikovs claims first place in clean and jerk
- 15 hours ago: Chinese Taipei's Chen heads men's 96kg snatch standings after B session
- 17 hours ago: Kang completes domination of women's 76kg B session
- 17 hours ago: USA Weightlifting chief executive claims time for Russia to tell truth over doping scandal
- 18 hours ago: Kang makes 104kg at third attempt to win women's 76kg B session snatch
- 18 hours ago: Medals to be won in men's 96kg and women's 76kg events on day seven of competition
