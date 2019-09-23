A formal compliance procedure has been launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the country has been given three weeks by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to respond to allegations it manipulated data from the Moscow Laboratory.

In a statement following a WADA Executive Committee meeting in Tokyo today, the organisation said "inconsistencies" in the data it retrieved from the laboratory had triggered the procedure, which could lead to RUSADA being declared non-compliant.

WADA said it had set a three-week deadline for RUSADA and the Russian Sports Ministry to "provide their comments, together with answers to a list of specific questions" following suggestions the data has been tampered with.

They will be expected to address the reasons behind differences between the Laboratory Information Management System database provided by a whistleblower in October 2017 and the version WADA extracted from the facility in January.

The responses given will then be analysed before the Compliance Review Committee considers whether to make a formal recommendation to the Executive Committee.

It could prompt WADA to declare RUSADA, controversially reinstated following a near three year-suspension last September, non-compliant again, a decision may even threaten the country's participation at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"No fixed timeline can be set for this, as due process must be respected, but the Executive Committee was assured that WADA is pursuing the matter robustly and as quickly as practicable," WADA said in a statement.

More follows