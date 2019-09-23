Magdeline Moyengwa has made history here at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships by becoming the first-ever Botswana to compete at the global event.

The 18-year-old participated in the women's 59 kilograms D session, registering a total of 147kg to rank 34th overall.

She managed 65kg with her first attempt in the snatch and 82kg with her final attempt in the clean and jerk.

Moyengwa is one of two lifters representing Botswana along with Bokang Alphius Kagiso, who will contest the men's 102kg B session on Wednesday (September 25).

Magdeline Moyengwa managed a total of 147kg in the women's 59kg D session ©IWF

Another country making its IWF World Championships debut here is St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Caribbean nation's sole representative is Rayen Selina Solaire Cupid.

She will compete in the women's 81kg B session on Wednesday.

The total field for the IWF World Championships, which are due to conclude on Friday (September 27), is made up of 606 athletes – 323 men and 283 women.