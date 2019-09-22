Germany’s Ingrid Klimke produced a faultless cross-country performance to win the penultimate International Equestrian Federation Nations Cup Eventing competition of the season in Waregem in Belgium.

Riding Scrabble 15, the 51-year-old double Olympic team eventing gold medallist finished with a total of 31.00 penalty points from team mate Kai-Steffen Meier on Charming Ciaco, who also performed perfectly in the last of the three disciplines to take second place with 34.60.

Merel Blom of the Netherlands - who had finished joint first in the opening dressage on Crossharbour Radar Love before moving into a clear lead following the show jumping - had to settle for third place in the end after scoring 5.60 penalty points on the cross-country course.

Switzerland’s Eveline Bodenmuller, on Watermill Giorgio RS, was fourth on 36.30.

Merel Blom of the Netherlands led going into the final day ©Getty Images

Klimke had moved up to third place after yesterday’s show jumping element after incurring just 1.20 faults for a total of 31.00.

The series concludes next month in Boekelo, the Netherlands, from October 10 to 13.

The event will see the awarding of the final Tokyo 2020 Olympic berth.

Switzerland, yhe Netherlands and Belgium will battle for the place.

Britain, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Italy, Poland, United States, Brazil, China, Thailand and hosts Japan have already qualified for next year's Olympics.