Xu Xin underlined his status as the world number one as he defeated fellow Chinese player Lin Gaoyuan to win the men’s singles title at the Asian Table Tennis Championships in Indonesia.

Xu claimed an 11-6, 6-11, 11-2, 11-8 victory over his compatriot, the third seed, at the International Table Tennis Federation competition at the Among Rogo Stadium in Yogyakarta.

Earlier, Xu had swiftly disposed of the only non-Chinese player to make the last four, Japan’s 16-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto, with a dominant 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 win.

6️⃣Encounters

6️⃣Wins



🇨🇳Xu Xin defeat 🇯🇵Harimoto Tomokazu 3-0 to set a meeting with Lin Gaoyuan🇨🇳 in Men's Singles final at 2019 #ITTFAsianChamps



Can Xuperman take home 🏅❓ pic.twitter.com/gloNlgNPYB — ITTF World (@ittfworld) September 22, 2019

In the other semi-final, Lin accounted for the only man currently above him in the world standings, Fan Zhendong, with surprising ease as he won 11-7, 11-6, 11-3.

Lingering Japanese hopes in the women’s doubles were also crushed by China, as Chen Meng and Wang Manyu beat the top contenders Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5 in the first semi-final.

Olympic champion Ding Ning and Zhu Yuling put paid to the ambitions of Saki Shibata and Hitomi Sato, winning the second semi-final 11-6, 11-7, 11-2.

It was Ding and Zhu who proved victorious in the final, defeating their compatriots 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.