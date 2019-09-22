By Daniel Etchells in Pattaya
IWF World Championships: Day five of competition
Timeline
- 34 minutes ago: Day five of medal action concludes
- 49 minutes ago: Deng clinches women's 64kg clean sweep before breaking clean and jerk and total world records twice
- 1 hour ago: Deng breaks own world record to secure women's 64kg snatch gold medal
- 3 hours ago: Lyu breaks clean and jerk and total world records to seal men's 81kg clean sweep
- 3 hours ago: Lyu sets world record total in men's 81kg event
- 4 hours ago: China's Lyu claims men's 81kg snatch gold medal after Karapetyan fails twice with winning lift
- 6 hours ago: Bulgaria's Beytula tops men's 81kg clean and jerk and total standings after B session
- 7 hours ago: Men's 81kg B session competitors fail to topple C session winner in snatch
- 8 hours ago: Bordignon takes first place overall in women's 64kg B session as Fayzullaeva leads way in clean and jerk
- 9 hours ago: Kuwait seeking to host 2021 Asian Weightlifting Championships
- 9 hours ago: Italy's Bordignon tops women's 64kg B session snatch standings
- 10 hours ago: Six more gold medals up for grabs on day five of competition
