Iran sent the 12,000-capacity Azadi Indoor Stadium into a frenzy by winning the Asian Men's Volleyball title on home soil of Tehran, with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-21 win over Australia.

Iran won the title for a third time, following successes in 2011 and 2013, and in beating Australia, winners in 2007, gained revenge for the only defeat they suffered in the tournament, a 3-1 reverse in their final Pool A match.

From that point, Iran have gathered unstoppable momentum, beating China and India in classification rounds, then earning a 3-2 semi-final win over previously unbeaten South Korea, who two days earlier had inflicted a first defeat on defending champions Japan.

Australia had beaten hosts Iran in the pool stages of the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, but had no answer to them second time around ©AVC

Australia also performed exceptionally well to reach the final, beating Japan 3-2 in their semi-final.

Even before play began, the final was a triumph for two sides who had finished fifth, in Iran's case, and eighth at the previous Asian Championships in 2017.

Earlier in the day, Japan, who had arrived at this competition seeking a third consecutive title only to be beaten by Australia in the semi-finals, earned a measure of revenge for their final group match defeat by South Korea, beating the latter side to bronze with a scoreline of 25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22.

In matches for the minor placings, Pakistan finished seventh with a 3-2 win over India, and Chinese Taipei finished fifth after a 3-1 win over China.

