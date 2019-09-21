By Nancy Gillen in Yekaterinburg
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day 12 of competition
Timeline
- 12 minutes ago: European champion Gadzhimagomedov earns heavyweight title
- 45 minutes ago: Cruz retains light welterweight title
- 1 hour ago: Baksi claims middleweight world title after unanimous defeat of Marcial
- 1 hour ago: Mirzakhalilov narrowly defeats featherweight defending champion Alvarez to win gold
- 1 hour ago: Zamkovoi defeats McCormack to become welterweight world champion
- 2 hours ago: Olympic champion Zoirov earns flyweight world title
- 2 hours ago: Final day of competition gets underway
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the 12th day of action
