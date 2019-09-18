Japan, bidding for a third title in a row at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, lost their first match of this year's competition, going down 3-2 in their final qualification game to South Korea.

Having finished one place ahead of the defending champions in classification Pool F, South Korea now play India in tomorrow's quarter-finals at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, beaten 3-0 in their second classification match against the hosts Iran.

Japan are drawn against China, whose own unbeaten run was brought to an end yesterday by Iran and who lost again today, 3-1 to Australia, who now meet Pakistan.

The fourth quarter-final will feature the hosts against Chinese Taipei, who beat Pakistan 3-2 in their final Pool F match.





Russia, defending the European Men's Volleyball title, have earned pride of place in the round-of-16 matches to be played on Saturday, winning their fifth and final match in Pool C, 3-0 against hosts Slovenia at the Stožice Arena in Ljubljana.

Russia will now meet Greece at the same venue, and Ljublana will also stage the round-of-16 match between the hosts and Bulgaria.

Germany, silver medallists behind Russia two years ago, defeated Slovakia 3-0 to earn them a place in the last 16.

Serbia, who beat Belgium to bronze two years ago, repeated the result, winning 3-0, although both teams are already safely through to the knockout round.

Poland, with four wins in Pool D, and Turkey, who have been tracking Russia and Slovenia in Pool C, are also through and awaiting opponents.

The round-of-16 line-up will be completed following the four final pool matches tomorrow.