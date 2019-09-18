The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has named the team for next month's inaugural World Beach Games in Qatar.

Forty-one athletes have been selected for the Association of National Olympic Committees event, taking place between October 12 and 16.

They will compete across seven sports – beach volleyball, karate, sailing, swimming, sport climbing, beach handball and water-skiing.

"This is a great opportunity for a number of sports to get competition and profile that often doesn't come their way," said Australia's Chef de Mission John Boultbee.

"Apart from looking for results, I am keen to see our athletes involved get very welcome multi-sport team experience, and the opportunity to learn from each other."

More than 1,200 athletes are expected in Qatar, with action split between the Katara and Al Gharafa venues in Doha.

The Games include a total of 14 disciplines across 13 sports.

Doha will host the first World Beach Games ©Getty Images

"I'm so excited to be selected for the World Beach Games, competing in a multi-sport comp is something new for our sport," said climber Oceana Mackenzie, whose sport will debut at the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

"The Doha Beach Games will really help me grow as an athlete and give our team some of that big event experience.

"Since sport climbing was announced as being part of the Tokyo Olympics, there's such a buzz of excitement – a lot more people are trying the sport and climbing gyms are a lot busier.

"Aussie athletes train so hard and it's great to get to show off our sport and our work at big global events."

The full Australian team is as follows: