Ghana Taekwondo Federation President Frederick Lartey has backed a new course which uses the sport to teach self defence.

The Candace Taekwondo group in the African nation has launched the "Safety for All" campaign, which also aims to pass on skills in weight management and first aid.

While offering his support, Lartey said that he hoped more women would sign-up to take part, according to the Ghana News Agency.

The new course uses the sport to promote "Safety for All" ©GTF

"My vision for initiating this campaign is to boost the personal safety consciousness of Ghanaians," said Candace Taekwondo founder Hannah Humphrey.

"As an organisation our short term objective is to ensure that we create awareness to the citizens of this country, especially among students.

"However, the long term objective is to make Ghanaians have an awoken sense of safety and would continuously organise the programme to create an avenue to learn about their safety."