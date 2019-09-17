Japanese video gaming giant Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 title.

The teaser reveals that three new "dream events" will be included in the game, based around next year's Olympics.

"Dream racing" includes action on hoverboards, while "dream shooting" sees characters trying to hit various targets.

In "dream karate", players square off against each other in an illuminated ring.

Previous Mario and Sonic games have been released to tie-in with the London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

They feature Nintendo's iconic plumber Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog, the famous symbol of video game developer Sega.

Other characters from both Nintendo and Sega are also involved.

The latest game will feature boxing, football, swimming, gymnastics, skateboarding, climbing and surfing.

Karate, skateboarding, climbing and surfing are all new Olympic sports, making their Games debut in Tokyo next year.

Sega is developing the game which will be available on Nintendo Switch in November.