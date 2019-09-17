Egypt will not be represented at the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships here in Pattaya following the suspension of the country's national federation.

The Egyptian Weightlifting Federation (EWF) has been banned by the Independent Member Federation Sanctions Panel (IMFSP), which is appointed by the IWF Executive Board, due to multiple doping offences involving teenagers in December 2016.

The IWF has not confirmed the length of the suspension, but any nation with three or more positives in a calendar year is liable to a ban and that would be two years in this case.

That would rule Egyptian weightlifters – at least two of whom would be strong medal contenders – out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The EWF has 21 days to appeal the decision by the IMFSP to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

News of suspension will be devastating for the likes of former 77 kilograms world champion Mohamed Ehab, one of the world’s most popular weightlifters, and Sara Ahmed, both of whom won Olympic bronze medals at Rio 2016.

Ahmed was the first female weightlifter from an Arab nation to stand on the Olympic podium, and her success led to a surge in popularity of the sport among Egyptian girls.

No Egyptian weightlifters feature in the start book for the 2019 IWF World Championships, which are due to begin tomorrow.

"The decision was made by the Independent Member Federation Sanctions Panel," the IWF said in a statement sent to insidethegames.

"The Egyptian Federation has 21 days to appeal the decision to CAS.

"The IWF will not make further comment until this period ends."

