By Patrick O'Kane at the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya
Gloria Cup: Athletics competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Štrobinders throws 79.32m to clinch Gloria Cup javelin gold
- 3 hours ago: Levchenko leads Ukrainian one-two in women's high jump
- 4 hours ago: Guliyev happy with 20.08 time as focus turns to World Athletics Championships
- 4 hours ago: Guliyev delivers third Turkish gold in Antalya
- 4 hours ago: Tsimanouskaya takes women's 100m gold after photo finish
- 4 hours ago: Abbas wins men's 400m title
- 4 hours ago: Turkey's Er wins men's triple jump gold
- 4 hours ago: Korte claims women's 100m hurdles title
- 5 hours ago: Petersen is the women's 400m hurdles champion in Antalya
- 5 hours ago: Chalyy dips for the line to edge Magi to 400m hurdles gold
- 5 hours ago: Durna wins women's javelin at Gloria Cup
- 6 hours ago: Women's javelin begins at Gloria Sports Arena
- 7 hours ago: Visser withdraws from 100m hurdles at Gloria Cup
- 7 hours ago: Welcome to our LIVE blog for the Gloria Cup athletics meet in Antalya
