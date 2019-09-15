Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for three alleged whereabouts failures.

The 27-year-old, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion over 100 metres who won silver over the distance at last month's Pan American Games in Lima, will now miss the World Championships which begin in Doha this month.

Athletes in all sports must register their whereabouts at certain times so they can be drug-tested at random.

Missing three tests in 12 months is the equivalent of a doping failure.

According to Trinidad and Tobago's Newsday, Ahye's missed tests came on June 23, 2018 and February 23 and April 19 of this year.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee President Brian Lewis told Newsday he was confident Ahye would be cleared of the charges, which could result in a two year ban.

"Michelle-Lee Ahye has passed numerous tests on a number of occasions and because of her standing in the world of track and field she is regularly tested and I am confident that she will overcome, and I am confident that she will be vindicated," he said.

"People are always so quick to rush to judgement and jump to conclusions.

"The due process must take its course.

Michelle-Lee Ahye is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion over 100 metres ©Getty Images

"The whole issue of whereabouts sometimes can be administrative hiccup.

"It is serious, but generally and usually it is really about the athlete's support team helping and assisting the athlete to make sure that the whereabouts process is updated and that specific attention is paid to it.

"From the TT Olympic Committee perspective I think it is very important that the Olympic Committee continues and deepens and intensifies its education and awareness process."

The World Championships in Doha will begin on September 27 and run to October 6.

Ahye's suspension comes during much debate about the whereabouts rule, after American sprinter Christian Coleman escaped punishment despite also being charged with missing three tests within a year.

The United States Doping Agency, who claimed they were acting on advice from the World Anti-Doping Agency, confirmed that Coleman's first alleged failure, a filing error, has been pushed back to the first day of the quarter and subsequently out of the 12-month window.

It means the 23-year-old, the fastest man in the world for the past three years, is free to compete in Doha.

Coleman criticised authorities following the case but others claimed he had been let off due to a "loophole" and "technicality".