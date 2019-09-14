Reigning champions Japan earned a second victory at the 20th Asian Men's Volleyball Championships in Iran, and now face Chinese Taipei to determine the winners of Pool B.

Japan, world-ranked 11 and seeking a third consecutive title, had beaten Hong Kong China in straight sets the previous day.

They were similarly dominant against Thailand at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran, prevailing 25-19, 25-20, 25-13.

Chinese Taipei also registered a second win, overcoming Hong Kong China 25-11, 25-10, 25-17.

In pool A, the hosts wasted little time in registering their second win of the Championships, beating Qatar 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

Australia beat Sri Lanka in the other pool A match, 25-15, 32-30, 25-13.

Second seeds Kazakhstan, who lost their opening match in Pool C to an unseeded India team, recovered their equilibrium with a straight-sets win over Oman – 25-21, 28-26, 25-16.

India were unable to pull off another shock win, losing to China, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21.

India had no answer to China in Tehran ©AVC

South Korea established themselves top of Pool D with a second win, this time over Kuwait, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11.

They are the only team in the pool with a perfect record following Indonesia's 3-2 defeat by Pakistan – 25-20, 26-24, 19-25, 20-25, 15-13.

The European Men's Championship is being played for the first time across four hosting countries – France, Belgium, The Netherlands and Slovenia, with Paris hosting the bronze- and gold-medal matches on September 28 and 29.

Russia, who beat Germany in the 2017 final, have made a solid start to their defence, having beaten Turkey and Belarus by the same score of 3-1 to take charge of Pool C, which is being played at the Stožice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Serbia, the 2017 bronze medallists and one of the four top seeds, have also made a strong start, leading Pool B – being played at Palais 12 in Brussels – after a 3-0 win over the 2017 silver medallists, Germany.

Belgium, the team Serbia beat to bronze last time round, are also off to a winning start in Pool B having defeated Austria 3-0.

Of the other two top seeds, Italy have won both their opening Pool A matches – being played at Sud de France Arena in Montpellier – beating Portugal 3-0 and Greece 3-1.

The fourth side from the top pot, Poland, earned a 3-1 win over Estonia in Pool D, being played jointly in Rotterdam and Amsterdam.