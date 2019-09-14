World champions Stanislau Daineka and Dzmitry Natynchyk of Belarus cruised into the men's K2 1,000 metres semi-final at the canoe sprint test event for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The Belarusian duo, who arrived in the Japanese capital having clinched the world title in Hungary last month, won the quarter-final in a time of 3min 30.170sec at the Sea Forest Waterway venue.

Daineka and Natynchyk completed the course 1.793sec in front of Slovakia's Erik Vlček and Csaba Zalka.

Martin Nathell and Albert Petersson of Sweden clocked 3:32.693 to finish third.

The top five boats progressed to the semi-finals.

In the K1 200m, Ronald Rauhe of Germany was fastest across the two quarter-finals as he crossed the line in 37.060.

Rauhe will be joined in the semi-finals by the likes of Spain's Carlos Arevalo, winner of the opening quarter-final in 37.563.

Lize Broekx and Hermien Peters enjoyed a one-two finish in the women's K1 500m ©Getty Images

Lize Broekx led a Belgian one-two in the third women's K1 500m quarter-final, clocking 1:57.599 to beat compatriot Hermien Peters.

Both have qualified for the semi-finals.

Paralympic races are also taking place at the test event.

World champion Maryna Mazhula of Ukraine qualified fastest for the women's KL1 final after winning the second heat in a time of 57.711.

Chile's Katherine Wollermann, who missed out on a medal at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, triumphed in the first heat after clocking 598.843 to beat Britain's Jeanette Chippington.

The event concludes with the last set of finals tomorrow.