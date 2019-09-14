By Nancy Gillen at the Yekaterinburg-Expo
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day six of competition
Timeline
- 21 minutes ago: Olympic middleweight champion López secures unanimous victory
- 29 minutes ago: Second round of flyweight division concludes
- 37 minutes ago: Olympic champion knocks flyweight fourth seed out of competition
- 41 minutes ago: Asian Games champion Panghal records unanimous victory
- 1 hour ago: Two-time European champion Asenov wins unanimously in opening bout
- 1 hour ago: Jo knocks out flyweight seventh seed
- 1 hour ago: Flyweight home favourite Egorov claims unanimous victory in first bout
- 1 hour ago: European Games champion dominates first bout
- 1 hour ago: Olympic bronze medallist crashes out of flyweight competition
- 2 hours ago: Commonwealth champion Yafai earns unanimous victory in first bout
- 2 hours ago: Defending champion Veitia narrowly wins opening bout
- 2 hours ago: Flyweight top seed gets sixth day of competition underway
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the sixth day of action
View latest updates