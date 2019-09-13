Jailed former FIFA vice-president Juan Ángel Napout has been banned for life for his role in the widespread corruption scandal.

The Paraguayan former South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President, sentenced to nine months in prison 13 months ago, was found guilty of bribery by FIFA.

FIFA also fined Napout CHF1 million (£810,000/$1 million/€912,000).

It followed an investigation which FIFA said "referred to bribery schemes during the period from 2012 to 2015 in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to CONMEBOL competitions".

The sanction from the Adjudicatory Chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee was widely expected after Napout, CONMEBOL President from 2014 to 2015, was jailed for nine years in August 2018.

He was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy at the Brooklyn Federal Court in New York.

Juan Ángel Napout was jailed for nine years last August ©Getty Images

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence for Napout as they claimed he was "among the most culpable" of all the former FIFA officials indicted by the United States Department of Justice.

Napout was found guilty of accepting millions of dollars in bribes in connection with the sale of marketing and media rights to international matches the previous December.

He accepted $10.5 million (£7.8 million/€8.8 million) in bribes and kickbacks between 2010 and 2016 in relation to tournaments including the Copa América and the Copa Libertadores, South America's main club competition.

Napout served as interim and then permanent CONMEBOL President from 2014 to 2015 before he resigned just over a week after his arrest in Zurich.

Former Brazilian Football Confederation head Jose Maria Marin was first to be sentenced as he was jailed for four years the week before Napout was also sent to prison.

FIFA is slowly working through those involved in the scandal and Napout is the latest official to be handed a life ban.