The 2019 United World Wrestling (UWW) World Championships are set to begin in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan, where the first berths for Tokyo 2020 will be allotted to the nations of the top-six finishers in each Olympic weight class.

Competition at the Barys Arena starts tomorrow with the elimination rounds and semi-finals in the four non-Olympic Greco-Roman weight classes – 55 kilograms, 63kg, 72kg and 82kg.

Azerbaijan's Eldaniz Azizli and Russian Stepan Maryanyan return to defend their titles from the 2018 UWW World Championships in Hungary's capital Budapest, at 55kg and 63kg, respectively,

Maryanyan will be one of four European champions in action along with compatriots Vitali Kabaloev and Abuyazid Mantsigov, at 55kg and 72kg, respectively, and Denmark's Rajbek Bisultanov at 82kg.

Bisultanov will have to contend with Budapest 2018 silver medallist Emrah Kuş of Turkey, and bronze medallists Viktor Sasunovski of Belarus and Maksim Manukyan of Armenia.

And that is not to discount Asian champion Saeid Abdevali of Iran.