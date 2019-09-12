By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Budapest.
World Urban Games: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 15 minutes ago: Home favourite Mate among qualifiers for men's speed parkour semi-finals
- 40 minutes ago: World champion Atkinson qualifies sixth for men's roller freestyle final
- 1 hour ago: American duo post best score in flying disc freestyle preliminaries
- 2 hours ago: Veteran Shevchenko tops women's parkour freestyle qualifying
- 3 hours ago: Unlucky 13th for Platero Mendez in women's roller freestyle
- 4 hours ago: World Urban Games hosts Budapest "want to be European sport capital" - but rule out 2032 Olympic bid
- 5 hours ago: World number one Roberts tops women's BMX freestyle qualifying
- 6 hours ago: World Urban Games leads to clean up of Great Market Hall
- 7 hours ago: Bach welcomes "exciting initiative" of World Urban Games
- 8 hours ago: Organisers targeting 30,000 spectators at inaugural Games
- 8 hours ago: Six sports feature on programme for inaugural World Urban Games
- 9 hours ago: First World Urban Games to begin in Budapest
View latest updates
Live updates
insidethegames Live Blog is brought to you by Budapest, the host of the World Urban Games 2019