The World Curling Academy, a new global structure for the development programmes and educational resources of the World Curling Federation (WCF), is actively working towards a dedicated website and its first online education programmes.

The new website will house all the online resources that will be produced.

Broadly, the courses and resources will centre on curling instruction leading into coaching, umpiring and ice-making.

"This is an exciting time in the development of the World Curling Academy," Scott Arnold, the WCF head of development, said.

"Over the coming weeks, we will be debuting our new website.

"A new video series produced in partnership with Rock Solid Productions Inc. will be the first item to populate the site.

"After registering for the Academy, nine videos will be made available showing how to use floor curling to introduce our sport and how to transition from ice-less curling to participation on-ice.

"The videos will initially be available in six languages – English, French, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Mandarin.

"Online learning modules for ice technicians, umpires and coaches are being developed and courses will be launched this coming season."

The World Curling Federation and the World Academy of Sport joined together to establish the World Curling Academy in November 2018 ©WCF

The initial course available will be the "Rules of Curling", aimed at athletes, umpires and officials.

Coach and umpire courses have previously been held in-person in German town Füssen and will now be online under the World Curling Academy.

Ice-tech courses will remain in-person.

Participants will complete an online component prior to arriving.

It is intended that the locations of these courses will eventually be held in all three of the WCF's zones – Americas, Europe and Pacific-Asia.

In addition, the Academy will be piloting a new programme, First Stone.

This is an introductory curling course held at clubs where participants receive 30 minutes of instruction prior to an on-ice session.

These participants can register through the World Curling Academy to gain access to educational curling materials.

Progression for participants who wish to continue curling after First Stone will be registering for a multiple session Learn2Curl programme.

The WCF and World Academy of Sport joined together to establish the World Curling Academy in November 2018, to promote the global growth of the sport.

It is aimed at the 61 WCF Member Associations and other interested parties in the global curling community.