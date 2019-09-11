The Jordan Paralympic Committee (JPC) has staged a powerlifting technical official certification course in preparation for the upcoming West Asian Para Games in Amman.

The four-day course, which took place at the offices of the JPC, saw 10 people successfully earn their level three certification.

The course was taught by educator and level one technical official, Azzam Al-Zubi.

"All of the course participants brought passion and enthusiasm for the sport," he said.

"I’m confident they’ll be great technical officials at the Games and long afterwards."

Participant Rasha Al Khayyat said the course was a "great opportunity to learn from an educator with lots of experience".

"I deepened my understanding of the rules and had the chance to practice applying my skills as a technical official," he added.

"With this, I’m ready for my role at the West Asian Para Games."

The Para-powerlifting competition at the West Asian Para Games is due to take place from September 18 to 20.

The first edition of the West Asian Para Games was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.