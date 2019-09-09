The Lausanne 2020 Olympic Flame will be lit in Athens next week, before returning to Switzerland for the traditional Torch Relay for the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The ignition ceremony will be held in the Greek capital next Tuesday (September 17) before the Torch embarks on a tour of the 26 member states of Switzerland.

After its arrival in Switzerland, the Olympic Flame's tour will begin on September 21 in Lausanne and takes in visits to Zermatt, St-Moritz and the Swiss Parliament in Bern.

It will also pass the United Nations headquarters in Geneva and Château de Chillon.

The 115-day torch relay will culminate in the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron during the Opening Ceremony of Lausanne 2020 on January 9.

The #Lausanne2020 Olympic #TorchTour will cross all 26 #Swiss cantons 🇨🇭 for 115 days until January 9th, the start of the #YouthOlympics 😀❄️pic.twitter.com/Vncl9zI8Be — Lausanne 2020 ❄️ Winter Youth Olympic Games 🥇🥈🥉 (@lausanne2020) September 9, 2019

"The Lausanne 2020 torch tour is the unique opportunity to bring the Olympic spirit to all regions of Switzerland for the first time in more than 70 years, since the Olympic Flame was last lit in St Moritz in 1948," said Lausanne 20202 President Virginie Faivre.

"We are so proud to be taking the torch to all 26 cantons, where communities will be able to engage with the spirit of the Youth Olympic Games in the lead up to Lausanne 2020."

President of Swiss Olympic Jürg Stahl added: "The Torch tour finally lights the fire for the 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne.

"This event is a tremendous opportunity to engage with the youth of Switzerland and to live the Olympic spirit with them.

"At each stage, we will celebrate together the Olympic values of respect, friendship and excellence, that remain extremely relevant today."

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics are scheduled to run from January 9 to 22.