World and Paralympic champions the Netherlands defeated Britain and retained their International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Women’s European Championship Division A title.

Contesting their 15th consecutive final, the Dutch had too much firepower for their opponents and sealed a 65-52 win in front of their home crowd at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam.

Britain were made to pay for a costly first quarter which saw them fall 17-8 behind.

They were just four points behind in both the second and third quarters before winning the last 19-15, but it did not prove enough.

Mariska Beijer contributed a sizeable portion of the hosts’ points with 24, with Bo Kramer adding 21.

Germany had too much quality for Spain ©IWBF/Steffie Wunderl Fotografie/Twitter

For first-time finalists Britain, Laurie Williams top-scored from the bench with 14 and she was followed by Amy Conroy on 11 and Robyn Love on 10.

Germany took bronze after sweeping past Spain 53-38.

Mareike Miller led the scoring for the Germans with 22 points, with Katharina Lang not far behind on 19.

Virginia Pérez sunk 13 points for Spain and Victoria Alonso 10.

Elsewhere, France beat a much-improved Turkey side 56-46 in the fifth-place game.