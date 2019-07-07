The United States retained their International Volleyball Federation Women's Nations League title as they produced a stunning comeback to beat Brazil in the final in Nanjing.

Brazil appeared on the brink of victory when they took the opening two sets but the US rallied to clinch a battling 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13 triumph at Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium.

The Olympic bronze medallists remain the only team to the win the competition as last year's event was the inaugural edition.

Andrea Drews was in inspired form as she scored 33 points, including five in the deciding set.

Kelsey Robinson chipped in with 15 points, while Haleigh Washington scored 10 in a resilient performance from the Americans.

The United States rallied from two sets down to successfully defend their Women's Nations League crown ©FIVB

Gabriela Guimares and Lorenne Texeira each contributed 20 points for Brazil but it was in vain as the South Americans were forced to settle for silver.

Olympic champions China ended their campaign on a high by defeating Turkey in four sets to claim the bronze medal.

The host nation recorded a 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21 triumph to match their result in the inaugural event last year.

Liu Yanhan and Gong Xiangyu were the star players for China as they scored 23 and 20 points, respectively.