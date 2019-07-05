A goal from Sadio Mané gave Senegal a 1-0 victory over Uganda at Cairo International Stadium tonight and earned them a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

A low drive after 15 minutes did the trick, but shortly afterwards Mané missed a penalty – his second successive miss after an earlier failure against Kenya in the 32nd edition of this competition, which is being hosted by Egypt.

The spot-kick was given after Mané had been fouled by keeper Denis Onyango, who had already been booked but was allowed to remain on the pitch.

Uganda's preparation for the tie had been disrupted by a pay dispute which saw players boycott training on Tuesday.

Senegal, who have not won the Africa Cup of Nations, will now meet Benin, surprise winners over Morocco, in the last eight on July 10.

Benin won 4-1 on penalties after holding Morocco to a 1-1 draw.

Benin beat Morocco 4-1 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations being staged in Egypt ©Getty Images

Moise Adileehou put Benin 1-0 up in the 53rd minute, but Youssef En-Nesyri equalised with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Morocco had the chance to win in the last minute of normal time when they won a penalty, but Hakim Ziyech’s effort struck a post.

Benin hung on in extra-time despite having Khaled Adénon sent off for a second caution after 97 minutes.

Mama Seibou hit the decisive penalty for Benin.